PDRM adds Honda City sedan to its patrol vehicle fleet

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By /

PDRM adds Honda City sedan to its patrol vehicle fleet

Honda vehicles have proved to be a popular choice for patrol vehicles with the Royal Malaysian police (PDRM) in recent times, with the force first utilising 435 units of the Honda Civic FC 1.8L for the job back in 2020 before switching over to the Civic FE 1.5L Turbo earlier this year.

Now, the department looks to be adding the Honda City to its patrol vehicle fleet, if the sighting of a trailer load of the facelifted sedan, all kitted in PDRM livery, is any indication. A video clip uploaded on the Paultan.org Automotive Discussion Group page on Facebook shows six City sedans, complete with roof strobe lights, being moved on a transporter.

The petrol City sedan is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four DOHC i-VTEC engine that delivers 121 PS (119 hp or 89 kW) at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels via a CVT.

Expect to see posts about the new City patrol vehicle units, sourced by government vehicle fleet supplier Spanco, making the rounds on social media in the near future.

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

