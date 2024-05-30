Is the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R coming to Malaysia?

Posted in Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 30 2024 11:34 am

With news of Modenas exporting the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R to China, the question being asked is, will the Malaysia market get Kawasaki’s Super Sports machine? The answer is yes, the Kawasaki ZX-6R will be sold domestically by early next year.

As for pricing, Modenas CEO Roslan Raskan said, “it is too early to say as yet, but we are targeting something between RM70,000 to RM80,000.” Roslan added Kawasaki decides the allocation for the ZX-6R for specific markets and current production at Modenas’ Gurun, Kedah facility is intended for China.

This ties in with information previously received where paultan.org was told the above. As for the Kawasaki ZX-4R, there are plans for local assembly but the ZX-6R, along with other Kawasaki models currently assembled in Gurun, such as the Z250, Ninja 250, ZX-25RR, Versys X 250, KX250 and ZX-25R, take priority.

The 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R comes with a Euro 5 compliant inline four-cylinder engine, liquid-cooled with DOHC and displacing 636 cc. Power is rated at 124 PS at 13,000 rpm while ram air bumps that up to 129 PS at 13,000 rpm, with a peak torque of 69 Nm at 10,800 rpm.

Suspension is done with Showa SFF-BP 41 mm diameter upside-down fully-adjustable front forks and fully-adjustable monoshock in the rear. A full suite of riding aids comes as standard including four ride modes (including a user customisable mode), three-mode traction control and selectable power delivery modes along with a quickshifter.

Twin 310 mm floating discs in front are stopped by dual radial-mounted, monobloc, opposed 4-piston callipers while the rear gets a single 220 mm disc with single-piston calliper. Inside the cockpit a 4.3-inch TFT-LCD display features connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.