BYD Seal in Singapore gets Category A COE-friendly variant – 136 PS (100 kW), 460 km EV range; fr RM590k

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / July 2 2024 10:31 am

Singapore has welcomed a new variant of the BYD Seal, which was first introduced in the island country has last October. The new Dynamic 100kW replaces the previous Dynamic and is eligible for a Category A COE (Certificate of Entitlement) with its reduced output.

As its name suggests, the Dynamic 100kW’s rear-mounted electric motor is rated at 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 310 Nm of torque. This allows it to meet the Category A COE requirement for electric vehicles (EVs), which is a maximum motor output of up to 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW).

For comparison, the previous Dynamic sold in Singapore packed 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm. The reduced output means the Dynamic 100kW takes 10 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h instead of 7.5 seconds previously.

There’s no change to the battery used for the Dynamic 100kW variant, with a 61.44-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Blade unit providing an unchanged range of up to 460 km following the WLTP standard. AC charging at a max of 7 kW (0-100% SoC in 8.6 hours) is still standard, as is DC fast charging at up to 110 kW (30-80% SoC in 32 minutes).

According to sgCarMart, the Dynamic 100kW retains the same equipment as the previous Dynamic, so the only thing cut here is power. Pricing starts from SGD169,888 (about RM590k) inclusive of COE.

The deliberate depowering of cars in Singapore is done in order to meet specific COE categories. As mentioned earlier, Category A applies to EVs with a maximum power output of not over 110 kW, while for non-EVs, their engines must not exceed 1,600 cc and output of 132 PS (130 hp or 97 kW) – the Honda Civic sold there is down on power compared to what we have here.

The other Seal variants available in Singapore, namely the Premium (230 kW) and Performance (390 kW) are lumped into the more expensive Category B COE. With the launch of the Dynamic 100kW, every BYD model sold in the country is now available in a Category A-friendly version.

