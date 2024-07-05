BYD opens EV production plant in Thailand, brand’s first in Southeast Asia; annual output 150,000 units

Posted in BYD, International News / By Mick Chan / July 5 2024 1:07 pm

BYD has opened its electric vehicle assembly plant in Rayong, Thailand, where the Chinese manufacturer will be producing vehicles as part of its expansion outside its native China, reported Reuters.

“Thailand has a clear EV vision and is entering a new era of auto manufacturing. We will bring technology from China to Thailand, BYD president and CEO Wang Chuanfu was quoted as saying at the plant’s opening ceremony.

Trial production commenced in March this year at the Rayong plant, and now the Thailand facility has produced its eight millionth NEV (new energy vehicle) from the brand, a BYD Dolphin, according to Car News China.

The Rayong facility will have an annual production capacity of 150,000 units, which includes plug-in hybrid vehicles. Batteries “and other important parts” will also be assembled at the plant, said BYD Asia Pacific GM Liu Xueliang. This plant will employ around 10,000 workers, according to Bangkok Post.

“BYD is using Thailand as a production hub for export to ASEAN and many other countries,” secretary-general of the Thailand board of investment Narit Therdsteerasukdi was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The manufacturer also plans to build its first European EV plant in Hungary, which is set to commence operations in three years, according to the news wire. The European Commission is imposing up to 38.1% in tariffs upon China-made EVs, and those made by BYD in China will incur tariffs of around 17%, it wrote.

Right-hand-drive models made at the plant will potentially allow BYD to get around tariffs imposed by the European Union, which are applicable to vehicles made in China.

