Vespa Primavera Batik scooter pays tribute to Indonesian batik cloth

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 9 2024 12:08 pm

In homage to the traditional cloth of Batik is the Vespa Primavera Batik scooter. Celebrating the Indonesian style of Batik, the Primavera Batik is inspired by life and joy, travel and discovery.

This is seen in the seven different mystical motifs, originating from the islands of Java, Sumatra and Bali. The seven themes represent prosperity and the origins of life, strength and longevity, respect for origins, charm and charisma, leadership and wisdom.

The Primavera Batik comes in a special colour, unique to this edition, called “Batik Green”. The Batik decals are applied using Water Transfer Technology, adorning the front cowl and glove compartment.

Batik decals run alongside the rear cowls as well as the floorboard. Contrasting with the Batik Green paint is the saddle, covered in light brown leather with green stitching, meant to evoke images of sunny beaches.

There is also a matching top box available as an extra cost option, which comes with Batik stickers to enhance the looks of the Primavera Batik per the owner’s taste and add functionality. Otherwise there are no other changes to the specifications of the Primavera.

Power comes from Vespa’s three-valve, air-cooled single-cylinder i-GET mill displacing 154.8 cc. Power is rated at 13 hp at 7,750 rpm with 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, going to the back wheel via CVT gearbox.

Braking for the Primavera uses a single hydraulic disc in front with a 220 diameter disc and front wheel ABS. The rear wheel gets a 140 mm diameter mechanical drum brake and the Primavera Batik rolls on 12-inch wheels.

While the Primavera Batik will no be brought into Malaysia, there are four variants of the Primavera 150 on offer locally, with the Primavera 150 FL in blue or grey and 150 S FL in blue, green or beige, priced at RM19,500 and RM19,900, respectively. There is also the Primavera 150 FL in white or green at RM20,900 and the Primavera Red at RM23,500.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.