EVx 2024 – Chery Omoda E5 with AutoCharge by EVC – just plug in to charge; no app, phone or card needed

Posted in Advertorial / By Danny Tan / July 10 2024 1:43 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is back, and the 2024 edition will be held from July 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The third edition of the premier consumer EV showcase – co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp – is the place to be for all things EV, from cars to charging equipment.

Chery will be participating in EVx and the fast-growing brand will showcase its Omoda E5 EV. The electric-powered sister to the popular Omoda 5 SUV, the E5 comes with a very interesting and unique feature in Malaysia. With AutoCharge, you can just plug in the charger to juice up your car – no apps, phones or cards needed.

This is the fruit of a collaboration between Chery and JomCharge operator EV Connection (EVC), and the Omoda E5 is the first EV in town to support this function. All you need is a one-time activation and from then on, it’s plug and charge without the need to initiate payment with apps or cards. There are over 200 supported DC fast charging points so it’s all very convenient and seamless.

The Chery Omoda E5 has a front-mounted electric motor with 204 PS (150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque, which pushes the SUV from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.2 seconds. Top speed is 172 km/h. The battery is a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit that’s good for 430 km of range in the WLTP cycle. Claimed power consumption is 15.5 kWh per 100 km.

Besides Chery, the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Lotus Cars and MG are set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx, along with the likes of Kineta and Trapo.

You can look forward to exclusive new car previews as well as test drive a variety of EVs, all under one roof. You’ll also be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held during the two-day event.

Also, if you have any charging and infrastructure questions, EVx is the perfect venue to have them answered, as there will be stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready for any queries you might have.

As always, EVx promises to educate and inform all about the topic, so if you’re looking to make the switch from ICE to electric, you don’t want to miss the two-day EV showcase at SCCC, July 20-21. Admission is free.