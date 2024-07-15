EVx 2024: Download Gentari Go, enjoy a RM30 reload pin with the largest EV charging network in Malaysia

Posted in Advertorial / By Mick Chan / July 15 2024 7:09 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is taking place this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on July 20 and 21, where the premier consumer electric vehicle showcase returns for its third edition, featuring the latest that the Malaysian EV market has to offer in terms of passenger vehicles, charging equipment and more.

EVx 2024 is co-sponsored by Carro, RHB, JuiceUp as well as Gentari, and the national clean energy solutions provider will be at the expo with Gentari Go, an integrated mobile app-based platform for myriad EV-related ecosystem products and services from the largest network of licensed EV charging stations in Malaysia.

Available for Apple iOS and Android devices, Gentari Go is aimed at offering customers an integrated sustainable lifestyle experience, facilitating clean energy from roof, to wall, to wheel. In addition to locating available local public EV charging points, Gentari Go also brings added functionality as an integrated platform that includes cross-border roaming, EV rentals, home charging solutions and more.

Now, Gentari is offering packages that will be exclusive to customers at EVx 2024 on July 20 and 21, starting with the RM30 Reload Pin for first-time users of the Gentari Go mobile app. Customers who download and sign up will get to redeem a free first-charge worth RM30, for use at any Gentari public charging station across Malaysia, for both AC and DC fast charging facilities.

New to the EV lifestyle? The RM899 Power Pass with the RM100 Reload Pin brings a rebate of RM100 in charging credits, and you’ll enjoy 50% off charging rates at all Gentari public charging stations, AC and DC, across Malaysia. Depending on your EV’s eligibility, you may also get to enjoy the AutoCharge feature; this pass is valid for 12 months upon activation, and your subscription receipt may be claimed as part of your tax deductions; terms and conditions apply. Find out more about Gentari Go, here.

In terms of participating car brands, attendees will get to view a broad range of EVs from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, and the venue will also host new car previews and test drives. Also participating at EVx 2024 are Kineta and Trapo.

If you have yet to be immersed in the world of electric vehicles, EVx 2024 is a great place to have your vehicle charging and infrastructure questions answered, stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready to field any queries you might have.

There’s more – place a booking on a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). Better hurry, as these vouchers will only be given out during EVx on July 20 and 21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings.

Happening this week, EVx 2024 is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre on July 20 and 21, and admission is free of charge. See you there!