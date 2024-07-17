Chery Omoda 5 GT at GIIAS 2024 – 197 PS/290 Nm 1.6 litre TGDI, previews future switch to Omoda branding

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Anthony Lim / July 17 2024 6:53 pm

Chery has a number of vehicles on display at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, and one of them is this, the Omoda 5 GT, which has been dressed up for the show with a striking decal kit, shiny wheels and even a bicycle rack (complete with a Merida road bike) to bump up its visual presence.

While the base Omoda 5 sold in the republic is equipped with a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine offering 147 PS (145 hp) and 230 Nm of torque, the Omoda 5 GT features a 1.6 litre turbocharged GDI four-pot with 197 PS (194 hp) and 290 Nm, as denoted by the 290T badge on the tailgate.

Unlike the 1.5 litre models, the mill is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and the 1.6 litre GTs also feature a rear independent multi-link suspension instead of the rear torsion beam found on the 1.5.

In Indonesia, the Omoda 5 GT is available in two variant forms, as a front-wheel drive, priced from IDR 453.8 million (RM131,500), and with all-wheel drive, priced from IDR 493.8 million (RM143,000).

Kit-wise, the only difference between the two aside from the drivetrains is the larger 19-inch wheels the AWD rides on. It also adds on a 50 watt wireless charger and a driving monitoring status camera.

Away from the accoutrements seen on the show example, the Omoda 5 GT’s front and rear also offer a view of what to expect visually from the SUV down the line – word is the automaker is set to unify the look seen here and will eventually replace the Chery logo at the front and wording at the rear with Omoda wording at both ends, in line with the automaker’s move to spin-off the Omoda (and Jaecoo) names into their own brands.

