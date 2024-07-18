2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N launched in Indonesia – CKD; from RM375k; up to 650 PS, 770 Nm; simulated 8DCT

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / July 18 2024 4:26 pm

PT Hyundai Motors Indonesia (HMID) has officially launched the Ioniq 5 N at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). Like the regular Ioniq 5, the high-performance N version is locally assembled (CKD) in Indonesia at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) plant near Cikarang.

The launch of the Ioniq 5 N also marks the debut of Hyundai’s performance brand (simply called N) in Indonesia, and customers can now pre-book the electric vehicle (EV) which is estimated to retail for around 1.3 billion rupiah (about RM375k).

Seven colours (Performance Blue Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, Magnetic Silver Metallic, Titan Gray Metallic, Optic White, Optic White Matte, Gravity Gold Matte) are offered for the model. As part of a special promotion, buyers will also get a complimentary wallbox, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and one-year charging subscription with their purchase.

If you’re wondering how much the N model is compared to the regular Ioniq 5, the latter’s line-up starts from 782 million rupiah (RM226k) for the base Prime Standard Range and goes all the way up to 990 million rupiah (RM286k) for the special Batik edition.

The premium, naturally, goes towards performance, as the Ioniq 5 N’s dual-motor powertrain is rated at 609 PS (600 hp or 448 kW) and 740 Nm of torque. With N Grin Boost (NGB) engaged, those figures rise to 650 PS (641 hp or 478 kW) and 770 Nm for 10 seconds. As such, the 0-100 km/h sprint takes just 3.4 seconds (3.5 seconds without NGB in play) and the top speed is 260 km/h.

Powering the electric motors is an 84-kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 448 km of range following the WLTP standard. With DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, a 10-80% state of charge can be achieved in just 18 minutes.

Other enhancements over a standard Ioniq 5 N include a wider body, revised front and rear aprons to promote better cooling and aerodynamics, a sporty interior, a more rigid body-in-white (BIW) structure, a rear electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) as well as beefier brakes. There is also a whole suite of N-branded functions, including:

N Pedal – provides instant turn-in behavior and enhanced throttle sensitivity

N Drift Optimiser – maintain a drift angle more easily

N Torque Distribution – provides fully variable front and rear torque distribution with 11 levels of adjustment

N Grin Boost – temporary power boost

N Launch Control – provides three different traction levels for the best possible start

N Battery Pre-conditioning – sets the battery up for specific driving requirements: Drag for a short burst of full power and Track for the lowest possible battery temperature for more laps.

N Race – optimises the EV’s endurance by giving drivers more direct control over the car’s energy usage: Endurance, which maximises range on track, or Sprint that prioritises power and provides shorter bursts of full energy

N Brake Regen – a specific regenerative braking system that offers up to 0.6 G of decelerative force

N e-shift – simulates the gearshifts made by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission by controlling the torque output, providing a jolt feeling between shifts

N Active Sound+ – uses 10 speakers (eight internal, two external) to generate three distinct sound themes

