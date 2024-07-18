RON95 targeted subsidy mechanism will use data from PADU; Budi Madani data will be integrated periodically

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / July 18 2024 9:52 am

The targeted subsidy mechanism will make use of data from the Central Database Hub (PADU), and eligibility for the fuel subsidy will be base on net household income, according to the ministry of economy, reported Bernama.

The ministry said that the PADU system is the data repository for individuals and households of citizens and permanent residents of Malaysia, and 10.55 million individuals has updated their personal information into the PADU database as of March 31, 2024.

“The system is currently in Phase 2, which involves data analysis to determine household details, reasonable expenditure, and net disposable income,” the economy ministry posted to the Parliament’s website.

Steps taken for the retargeting of fuel subsidies began with the Madani subsidy assistance programme (Budi Madani), said the ministry of economy. This was in response to Muar member of parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman regarding total registrations on PADU, and why data from PADU was not utilised for diesel targeted subsidy applications.

“The diesel subsidies via Budi Madani have used the government’s existing database. On this matter, data from Budi Madani will be shared and integrated into PADU periodically to improve the available data,” the ministry of economy wrote.

The Central Database Hub (PADU) was launched at the beginning of this year, combining all available data of individuals and households collected from government departments and agencies, with 70 of these being at the federal level.

Last week, economy minister Rafizi Ramli revealed that the government has spent RM85.27 million on developing the database, and the advent of the Program Bantuan Subsidi Madani raised questions about PADU as owners of diesel vehicles had to register themselves for aid under the Budi Madani programme.

