Wuling Cloud EV on display at GIIAS 2024 – MG4 EV, BYD Dolphin rival; 136 PS, 460 km range; from RM115k

Posted in Cars, International News, Wuling / By Gerard Lye / July 18 2024 11:44 am

The Wuling Cloud EV is currently on display at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) following its market launch in May. Available in one variant priced at 398.8 million rupiah (about RM115k), the Cloud EV competes against models like the BYD Dolphin as well as the MG4 EV.

Measuring 4,295 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,652 mm tall and with a wheelbase spanning 2,700 mm, the Cloud EV is similar in size to rivals, although it does have a more unique design with a stepped section near the full-width daytime running lights that is reminiscent of the smaller Air EV.

There’s no traditional grille on the Cloud EV, with only a small intake in the lower apron just above the primary LED headlamps. Other notable cues include flush, pop-out door handles and 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear features ‘Horizon Skyline’ taillights.

Inside, there’s a simple dashboard layout with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system that integrates the air-conditioning controls. The seats are trimmed in synthetic leather and have a tufted look to them, accompanied by soft-touch materials in other areas and rose gold panels.

Other items on the kit list include second-row air vents, a PM2.5 filter, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry and start, a 20W USB port, a wireless charging pad, a six-speaker sound system, a smart power tailgate, telematics, powered front seats, ambient lighting (up to 256 colour options), a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESC, hill start assist and four airbags.

The ADAS suite consists of adaptive cruise control with cornering assist, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and intelligent high beam.

As for the powertrain, the Cloud EV is equipped with a 50.6-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that provides as much as 460 km of range following the highly generous CLTC standard. With AC charging, a 20-100% state of charge can be reached in around seven hours, while DC fast charging gets the battery from 30-100% in about 30 minutes.

The battery powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 200 Nm of torque. These figures are competitive against the Cloud EV’s rivals, but the Dolphin in the higher Premium Extended Range variant sold there is more powerful and provides more range. However, the Cloud EV undercuts the competition in terms of price at being under 400 million rupiah (RM116k), which both the BYD and MG EVs exceed.

