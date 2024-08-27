Vehicle repossession scam – PDRM advises motorists to be cautious about fraudulent tow truck activities

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / August 27 2024 4:25 pm

Don’t allow someone to tow your car away until you have ascertained that everything is proper and they have a legal right to do so. This advice comes from the police following a recent incident where a woman claimed in a video that a man tried to tow her cousin’s car without providing proper documents near a petrol station at the Tapah rest and service area.

Tapah district police chief Superintendent Mohd Naim Asnawi said authorities are aware of the video but have yet to receive a report about the matter. He added that the tow truck’s registration number was fake, as The Sun reports.

Commenting about the case, commercial crime investigation department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf warned those involved in car towing crimes and similar activities that police are on to them and they will be prosecuted under Section 379A of the Penal Code. “Under the section, anyone who commits the offence of stealing a motor vehicle or any part of it shall be punished with one to seven years’ jail, a fine, or both,” he said.

Ramli reminded motorists to be cautious as such crimes could happen regardless of gender, and it is important to protect oneself from falling victim to such fraudulent activities. He added that vehicle owners should know their rights regarding vehicle repossession, and that no one should agree to have their vehicle towed until legitimacy is confirmed and towing is essential.

“Do not just trust anyone. Being familiar with towing procedures will help in recognising and challenging suspicious activities. Victims need to be firm and confront the suspects to effectively counter their tactics,” he said.

“If you are aware of your monthly payments, do not hesitate to question anyone who tries to tow your vehicle without proper documentation. If they cannot provide it, it is crucial to stay calm, refuse their request and immediately contact the police. Remember that you have the right to protect your property and ensure towing or repossession is carried out lawfully,” he added.

Criminologist Datuk Shahul Hamid Abd Rahim said individuals or groups engaging in illegal towing activities often trick victims into falling for their “repossessing” tactics.

“They tend to be opportunistic and seek to exploit gaps in the legal system or target vulnerable people. The elderly and new or inexperienced drivers are usually targeted because they might not be familiar with their rights or proper procedures for vehicle repossession, so they are more inclined to trust someone posing as an authority figure,” he explained.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.