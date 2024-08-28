Airlines required to fully refund passengers of flights delayed five hours or more starting Sept 2, 2024

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / August 28 2024 5:37 pm

Airlines will be required to provide mandatory full refunds to passengers of flights delayed for at least five hours or more beginning September 2, 2024, says transport minister Anthony Loke. According to a report by The Star, the move comes following amendments to the Malaysian Aviation Commission’s (MAVCOM) Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC) 2016.

Loke noted that refunds only applied to passengers who chose not to proceed with the delayed flight and instead purchased a different flight altogether. “This is an improvement for consumers. There was no such provision previously where airlines only had to provide food and so on,” he said.

“Now, if passengers have an alternative flight, they can get a refund if their initial flight is delayed for five hours or more,” Loke continued, adding that refunds must be offered through the passengers’ initial payment method.

Other amendments to the MACPC will also see refunds being applicable for flights disrupted due to extraordinary circumstances like changing weather patterns. “Here, airlines can also offer refunds in alternative forms like travel vouchers or credit shells. Consumers, however, have the choice to decide on their preferred refund method,” Loke said.

Another thing that Loke touched upon is a flight’s scheduled time of departure where consumers had to be notified at least two weeks prior to the date of departure unless the change involves extraordinary circumstances or unavoidable technical issues.

“All cancelled flights must also be removed from all booking platforms, including online and offline travel agents. This is to protect consumers from purchasing tickets for unavailable flights,” he said, adding that this will come into effect in January next year.

Additionally, any instances of passengers being denied boarding due to flights being overbooked will also have to be informed to them at either at the check-in or departure gates. “This is to avoid instances where a flight is overbooked, with the passenger already boarding and later told to go down. If a flight is overbooked and the passenger has to board another flight, they have to be informed at either the check-in or departure gates,” Loke said.

He also revealed that complaint periods have also been extended from one year to two years. “Through the improved MACPC, consumers will be guaranteed of increased protection during flights. MAVCOM will monitor airlines to ensure they adhere to industry benchmarks,” he said.

