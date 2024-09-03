MATTA Fair 2024, Sept 6-8 at MITEC – free Rapid KL shuttle bus from KL Sentral, Sunway Putra Mall

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By /

MATTA Fair 2024, Sept 6-8 at MITEC – free Rapid KL shuttle bus from KL Sentral, Sunway Putra Mall

The MATTA Fair is back and will be happening this week from September 6-8. Expect throngs of people heading to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC, it’s no longer at PWTC) looking for travel and tour deals – the traffic congestion the event causes is renowned among KL motorists.

The jam heading to the travel fair is one thing, looking for parking is another. If you want to join the crowd, you can at least chalk off one of those hassles by taking a free shuttle bus to MITEC. Provided by Rapid KL, it runs from 8am in the morning all the way to 10pm at night, on all three days of the show.

Frequency is every five to 10 minutes subject to traffic conditions. The pick-up/drop-off areas are KL Sentral’s ERL departure hall side (bus stop) and the bus stop at the entrance of Sunway Putra Mall (opposite PWTC).

To further incentivise the use of the free bus, show organiser Malaysian Assocation of Tour & Travel Agents are offering prizes. To join, scan the QR codes at the waiting areas or in the buses and follow the instructions. For the rest of us not partaking in this annual frenzy, be calm and drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 