MATTA Fair 2024, Sept 6-8 at MITEC – free Rapid KL shuttle bus from KL Sentral, Sunway Putra Mall

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / September 3 2024 11:41 am

The MATTA Fair is back and will be happening this week from September 6-8. Expect throngs of people heading to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC, it’s no longer at PWTC) looking for travel and tour deals – the traffic congestion the event causes is renowned among KL motorists.

The jam heading to the travel fair is one thing, looking for parking is another. If you want to join the crowd, you can at least chalk off one of those hassles by taking a free shuttle bus to MITEC. Provided by Rapid KL, it runs from 8am in the morning all the way to 10pm at night, on all three days of the show.

Frequency is every five to 10 minutes subject to traffic conditions. The pick-up/drop-off areas are KL Sentral’s ERL departure hall side (bus stop) and the bus stop at the entrance of Sunway Putra Mall (opposite PWTC).

To further incentivise the use of the free bus, show organiser Malaysian Assocation of Tour & Travel Agents are offering prizes. To join, scan the QR codes at the waiting areas or in the buses and follow the instructions. For the rest of us not partaking in this annual frenzy, be calm and drive safe.

