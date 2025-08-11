Top 20 cars in July 2025 – Bezza, Axia, Myvi take 1-2-3, Saga’s best month so far this year, X50 back up to 10th

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 11 2025 2:41 pm

Here we are – the 20 best-selling cars in Malaysia in July 2025, thanks to the road transport department’s (JPJ) latest data. Perodua’s Bezza (9,771 units) and Axia (7,980) are top two, of course, but the Proton Saga, which was third in June, has been overtaken by the Perodua Myvi‘s 6,530 units (minuscule 30-unit gap), giving Sungai Choh the whole podium for the month.

The Saga is actually doing very well given that everyone knows a new model is coming – July is in fact its best month so far this year, with 6,500 units registered. It’s the only thing denying Perodua a clean 1-5 sweep for the month – the Alza did 5,016 for fifth; the Ativa 2,836 for sixth. That’s not to discredit Perodua’s July sales, because it was the best month so far this year for the Bezza, Axia and Alza.

Monthly-wise, there are no changes to positions 7-9 (Vios, Hilux, City sedan + hatchback), but the Proton X50 (1,932, pre-facelift + facelift) has climbed three spots to beat the Toyota Alphard (1,715, mostly ‘recon‘) to 10th. In 12th and 13th are the third- and fourth-best-selling Protons respectively – the Persona (1,499, up two spots from June) and the S70 (1,398, down two spots from June).

The Perodua Aruz (1,353), which just got a minor update, has dropped three spots to 15th for the month, while the only Chinese car on both monthly and year-to-date (YTD) lists – the Jaecoo J7 – managed 1,016 units in July (pretty consistent). Honda’s Civic (894), HR-V (819) and CR-V (783) retain positions 17-19 from June, and 20th is no longer the Toyota Veloz but the Mitsubishi Xpander (719).

Now, how’s the year looking so far? Pretty much as expected, although the Toyota Alphard (now 12th) and Honda HR-V (now 13th) have changed places, with 824 units between them. Barring any unforeseen upsets, the YTD list should carry on pretty much like this until the year is out.

