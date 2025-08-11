Top 20 cars in July 2025 – Bezza, Axia, Myvi take 1-2-3, Saga’s best month so far this year, X50 back up to 10th

In Cars, Local News / by /

Top 20 cars in July 2025 – Bezza, Axia, Myvi take 1-2-3, Saga’s best month so far this year, X50 back up to 10th

Here we are – the 20 best-selling cars in Malaysia in July 2025, thanks to the road transport department’s (JPJ) latest data. Perodua’s Bezza (9,771 units) and Axia (7,980) are top two, of course, but the Proton Saga, which was third in June, has been overtaken by the Perodua Myvi‘s 6,530 units (minuscule 30-unit gap), giving Sungai Choh the whole podium for the month.

The Saga is actually doing very well given that everyone knows a new model is coming – July is in fact its best month so far this year, with 6,500 units registered. It’s the only thing denying Perodua a clean 1-5 sweep for the month – the Alza did 5,016 for fifth; the Ativa 2,836 for sixth. That’s not to discredit Perodua’s July sales, because it was the best month so far this year for the Bezza, Axia and Alza.

Monthly-wise, there are no changes to positions 7-9 (Vios, Hilux, City sedan + hatchback), but the Proton X50 (1,932, pre-facelift + facelift) has climbed three spots to beat the Toyota Alphard (1,715, mostly ‘recon‘) to 10th. In 12th and 13th are the third- and fourth-best-selling Protons respectively – the Persona (1,499, up two spots from June) and the S70 (1,398, down two spots from June).

Top 20 cars in July 2025 – Bezza, Axia, Myvi take 1-2-3, Saga’s best month so far this year, X50 back up to 10th

The Perodua Aruz (1,353), which just got a minor update, has dropped three spots to 15th for the month, while the only Chinese car on both monthly and year-to-date (YTD) lists – the Jaecoo J7 – managed 1,016 units in July (pretty consistent). Honda’s Civic (894), HR-V (819) and CR-V (783) retain positions 17-19 from June, and 20th is no longer the Toyota Veloz but the Mitsubishi Xpander (719).

Now, how’s the year looking so far? Pretty much as expected, although the Toyota Alphard (now 12th) and Honda HR-V (now 13th) have changed places, with 824 units between them. Barring any unforeseen upsets, the YTD list should carry on pretty much like this until the year is out.

Also check out July 2025’s top 20 brands, top 20 EV brands and top 20 EV models.

Top 20 cars in July 2025 – Bezza, Axia, Myvi take 1-2-3, Saga’s best month so far this year, X50 back up to 10th

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA AXIA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 

Comments

  • Kenny on Aug 11, 2025 at 3:39 pm

    None of the top 20 models for the 7 months of 2025 are EVs. Malaysia has a long way to go for EV acceptance.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • alldisc on Aug 11, 2025 at 3:54 pm

    This table is making Honda Msia so worried. YTD vios, hilux, corolla cross alone is 44-45k units. While Honda top 4 selling cars were just registering 35k.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Dah Menang Semua on Aug 11, 2025 at 5:38 pm

    The power of “steering rack”
    Is not bad at all

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 