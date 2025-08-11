Top 20 EV brands in July 2025 – BYD leads Proton, Tesla normalises, Chery plummets, Honda enters list

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 11 2025 11:48 am

The road transport department‘s (JPJ) latest registration data is out, and where EV brands are concerned, BYD is still at the top of the pack for July (870 units), ahead of Proton (686). Tesla, after May’s 1,075-unit high, halved to 587 in June before normalising to 256 in July (its monthly average is 379).

Chery was fourth in June after selling 189 units – its ‘most electric’ month so far this year – but its 59 units in July have cost it a painful eight places (Omoda E5 sold out yet?). BMW is now fourth for July (119), followed closely by Xpeng (109) and Denza (103). MG (95) and Leapmotor (66) had their best EV month yet; the latter surely boosted by its now-21%-cheaper C10 to take ninth for July.

Mercedes-Benz (59) and Lexus (20) also had their best EV month year-to-date (YTD), and this is the first time we’re seeing Honda (9) in the monthly top 20. The Japanese carmaker has only one EV on sale in Malaysia – the RM150k ‘electric HR-V’ e:N1.

No major position changes in the YTD standings – 1-15 are the same as last month, but Hyundai (17th) has stopped selling EVs in Malaysia, so expect it to drop off the list soon – the last two Hyundai EVs were registered in May. Lexus replaces Audi at the very bottom of the YTD top 20.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.