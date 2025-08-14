Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut beats Rimac Nevera R to reclaim 0-400-0 km/h record with time of 25.21 seconds

In Cars, International News, Koenigsegg / by Gerard Lye / August 14 2025 12:20 pm

Koenigsegg is once again the holder of the 0-400-0 km/h crown after its Jesko Absolut posted a time of 25.21 seconds on August 7, 2025 at an airfield in Örebro, Sweden. This comes just weeks after Rimac announced a month earlier that it managed to set a world record time of 25.79 seconds with the Nevera R.

According to the Swedish carmaker, the achievement was made possible by new and improved software strategies applied to the same Jesko Absolut used in last year’s record run. Dubbed ‘Absolut Overdrive’, it said these refinements will be rolled out to customer cars, so every Jesko Absolut owner benefits from the advancements.

As with last year’s record run, company test driver Markus Lundh returned behind the wheel of the updated Jesko Absolut for the latest attempt, this time on drying tarmac following earlier rainfall. In addition to the time of 25.21 seconds to get from 0-400-0 km/h, other times mentioned in the company’s release include:

0-400 km/h in 16.77 seconds (17.35 seconds for the Nevera R)

400-0 km/h in 8.44 seconds

0-250-0 mph in 25.67 seconds (26.2 seconds for the Nevera R)

0-250 mph in 17.18 seconds (17.71 seconds for the Nevera R)

250-0 mph in 8.49 seconds

The Jesko Absolut is powered by a 5.0 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that develops 1,625 PS (1,600 hp or 1,195 kW) and 1,500 Nm of torque on E85 ethanol fuel. It’s not as powerful as the Nevera R that has quad motors making 2107 PS (2078 hp or 1,550 kW), but the electric vehicle (EV) has a kerb weight of well over two tonnes compared to the internal combustion engine (ICE) car at 1,390 kg.

“This run demonstrated the power of cross functional teamwork and exceptional communication between our in-house developed drivetrain systems. It’s a testament to the synergies between our engineering & development teams, our cutting-edge software architecture, and avant garde class leading mechanical solutions,” said company founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg.

Mate Rimac took to Koenigsegg’s achievement in stride, posting on Instagram to congratulate the Swedish carmaker and vowing that “they’ll be back.” The CEO of Bugatti Rimac even had a PowerPoint ready documenting back and forth between the two companies. If you need a recap of the battle for the 0-400-0 km/h title, Koenigsegg set a time of 31.49 seconds with the Regera in September 2019.

Several years later, the original Nevera broke that record in May 2023 with a time of 29.93 seconds. The Regera would strike back the same year in June with 28.81 seconds, with the Jesko Absolut taking over in July 2024 with 27.83 seconds. A year after that, Rimac came out swinging with a time of 25.79 seconds set by a Nevera R, with the Jesko Absolut now at the time with 25.21 seconds.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.