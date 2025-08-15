Hot Wheels Touch ‘n Go card – limited edition, RM25

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 15 2025 10:56 am

Here’s another limited-edition Hot Wheels Touch ‘n Go NFC card, which you can find beginning today (August 15) at all Jaya Grocer outlets in Peninsular Malaysia for RM25.

Unlike last year’s edition, which was known to be limited to 2,000 units, this one will be available in “very limited quantities”, so if you love Hot Wheels or collectibles in general, you’d better act fast!

There have been many special-edition Touch ‘n Go cards, including Transformers One, the Merdeka collab with Loka Made, the Raya one (which was launched together with the ketupat-shaped charm) and the very-orange Coral. Any all-time favourites?

