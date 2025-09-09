Euro 5 petrol rollout postponed one year to Sep 2026

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / September 9 2025 8:30 pm

As was reported in November, Malaysia was meant to roll out Euro 5 petrol in September 2025 ahead of full implementation by 2027, but based on a letter from the department of environment (DOE) to major petroleum companies in the country sighted by paultan.org, it looks like the Euro 5 roll-out will be postponed by one year to September 2026.

Said letter, dated September 2, 2025, states that the cabinet agreed on this through a memorandum that was tabled in an August 22 cabinet meeting. No reason is stated in the letter.

“The adoption of Euro 5 petrol is a sustainable solution that will positively impact Malaysia’s air quality. The natural resources and environmental sustainability ministry (NRES) and the DOE will work closely with industry players to ensure a seamless transition,” then-NRES minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was quoted as saying in November. He has since resigned.

The introduction of Euro 5 petrol and Euro 5 diesel in Malaysia was gazetted in 2015 by the NRES for introduction at pumps by September 1, 2025 and September 2020 respectively. Euro 5 diesel replaced the Euro 2M grade in April 2021.

