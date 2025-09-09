Euro 5 petrol rollout postponed one year to Sep 2026

Euro 5 petrol rollout postponed one year to Sep 2026

As was reported in November, Malaysia was meant to roll out Euro 5 petrol in September 2025 ahead of full implementation by 2027, but based on a letter from the department of environment (DOE) to major petroleum companies in the country sighted by paultan.org, it looks like the Euro 5 roll-out will be postponed by one year to September 2026.

Said letter, dated September 2, 2025, states that the cabinet agreed on this through a memorandum that was tabled in an August 22 cabinet meeting. No reason is stated in the letter.

“The adoption of Euro 5 petrol is a sustainable solution that will positively impact Malaysia’s air quality. The natural resources and environmental sustainability ministry (NRES) and the DOE will work closely with industry players to ensure a seamless transition,” then-NRES minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was quoted as saying in November. He has since resigned.

The introduction of Euro 5 petrol and Euro 5 diesel in Malaysia was gazetted in 2015 by the NRES for introduction at pumps by September 1, 2025 and September 2020 respectively. Euro 5 diesel replaced the Euro 2M grade in April 2021.

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

