Top 20 cars in Aug 2025 – Bezza, Axia, Myvi stay on podium; X50 jumps to sixth; Tiggo series joins the list

In Cars, Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 12 2025 1:02 pm

The Perodua Bezza is once again the best-selling car in Malaysia for the month of August 2025, with data from the road transport department (JPJ) revealing 9,533 registrations for a year-to-date (YTD) total of 65,479 units. The brand’s only sedan model currently makes up around 28% of total Peroduas registered in the first eight months of this year.

Like the Bezza, the Axia maintains its second position with 7,980 units (56,158 YTD), while the Myvi keeps the third spot with 6,514 units (47,192 YTD). Also maintaining their positions are the Proton Saga in fourth with 6,052 units (43,537 YTD) and Perodua Alza in fifth (4,645 units; 31,261 YTD).

With deliveries of Proton’s facelifted X50 well underway, the brand’s B-segment SUV gained ground, climbing up to sixth in August 2025 from 10th in July 2025 and displacing the Perodua Ativa in the process. The 4,133 units of the X50 registered last month is the model’s highest so far this year, bringing its YTD total to 16,379 units.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Vios keeps its seventh spot (2,816 units; 18,802 YTD), while the Ativa is bumped down to eighth (2,750 units; 22,326 YTD). Next comes the Toyota Hilux in ninth (2,565 units; 16,344 YTD), with the Honda City (JPJ bundles both body styles together) completing the top 10 with 2,039 units (16,937 YTD).

The venerable Toyota Alphard stays at 11th place with 1,725 units (12,041 YTD), with the figure being a mix of official and reconditioned car because JPJ puts them together in its data. Honda HR-V registrations almost doubled to 1,583 units (11,075 YTD), which saw the B-segment SUV climb multiple spots from 18th in July 2025 to 12th in August 2025.

The Proton Persona continues to trudge along steadily, with August 2025 seeing another instance of the model posting over 1,000 registrations at 1,379 units (10,785 YTD) for 13th place – the HR-V knocked it down one spot. In the 14th spot is another Toyota model that maintains its position from July 2025, the Corolla Cross, which managed 1,342 units for a YTD total of 10,373 units. A surprise appearance is the Chery Tiggo series in 15th with 1,336 units, the highest so far in 2025.

Unfortunately, JPJ data doesn’t split the Tiggo series into individual models, with the line-up currently including the Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro and Cross. It’s safe to assume that the more recent (and aggressively priced) Tiggo Cross contributed heavily to the August 2025 figure, which sees the Tiggo series reach a YTD total of 4,570 units.

Representing the Omoda | Jaecoo camp and staying put in 16th is the Jaecoo J7 (1,232 units; 8,106 YTD), while the remaining four cars in the top list are the Proton S70 in 17th (1,210 units; 11,880 YTD), Honda Civic in 18th (1,100 units; 7,753 YTD), Perodua Aruz (1,059 units; 9,284 YTD) and finally, the CR-V in 20th (924 units; 6,270 YTD).

