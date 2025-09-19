2025 Proton X50 facelift – full gallery of Flagship variant with big spoiler, two-tone interior, sunroof

In Cars, Local News, Proton, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / September 19 2025 4:42 pm

Launched in July, the 2025 Proton X50 facelift has wasted no time finding buyers. With sales now well over the 5,000-unit mark, the heavily-facelifted model is Malaysia’s most popular SUV at present.

And why wouldn’t it be? Attractively priced from RM86k-109k (inclusive of a RM4,000 early-bird rebate), the new car looks set to emulate its predecessor‘s runaway success, with a new BHE15TD i-GT 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine, new front and rear ends, an all-new and unique interior, and new technology.

Proton calls it ‘all-new’, and we can really see why. Same platform, yes, but many improvements have been made – more power, more torque, higher (claimed) efficiency, more modern interior, bigger screen, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay from the get-go, Bahasa Malaysia voice command (you need to change the system language to BM first), pre-installed RFID and enhanced safety, including six airbags across the range and rear ADAS functions.

The car(s) you see here is the range-topping Flagship variant, easily identifiable through the black roof and door mirrors, and that bridge-like tailgate spoiler with winglets, which is also black regardless of body colour. This one’s strictly for the extroverts; the Executive and Premium variants get a less shouty spoiler.

Inside, the auto-dimming rear-view mirror, two-tone black-and-red interior, black headlining, see-through sun visors, panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charger are Flagship exclusives, as is auto-parking, which has been improved – you no longer need to hold the button for the car to move; it’s now a one-touch affair, as it should be.

Enjoy the full gallery and click here for the full lowdown on the 2025 Proton X50 facelift.

2025 Proton X50 facelift, Flagship variant

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.