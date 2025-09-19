Aug 2025 Malaysian vehicle sales up by 4.2% – MAA

In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / by Anthony Lim / September 19 2025 11:51 am

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of August 2025, reporting that a total of 73,041 vehicles were delivered to customers. This represents an increase of 4.2%, or 2,940 units, from the 70,101 units sold in July (revised from the 70.057 units originally reported last month).

According to the association, the increase in numbers last month was attributed to higher stock availability supported by July’s high production volume of 71,439 units as well as from the introduction of new models and an aggressive promotion in conjunction with the Merdeka celebration month.

August’s numbers are also a marginal 0.64% (or 461 units) improvement over the same month in 2024, where 72,580 units of passenger and commercial vehicles were shifted. As for the year-to-date (YTD) figure, the 2025 tally stands at 516,862 vehicles sold, which is 3.85% behind the same corresponding period in 2024, when 537,532 units were delivered.

For the month of September 2025, the association said it anticipates the sales momentum to consolidate as a result of fewer working days due to a number of public holidays (four) as well as a “wait-and-see” attitude towards the upcoming Budget announcement and details on the RON 95 petrol subsidy rationalisation.

