Aug 2025 Malaysian vehicle sales up by 4.2% – MAA

In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / by /

Aug 2025 Malaysian vehicle sales up by 4.2% – MAA

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of August 2025, reporting that a total of 73,041 vehicles were delivered to customers. This represents an increase of 4.2%, or 2,940 units, from the 70,101 units sold in July (revised from the 70.057 units originally reported last month).

According to the association, the increase in numbers last month was attributed to higher stock availability supported by July’s high production volume of 71,439 units as well as from the introduction of new models and an aggressive promotion in conjunction with the Merdeka celebration month.

August’s numbers are also a marginal 0.64% (or 461 units) improvement over the same month in 2024, where 72,580 units of passenger and commercial vehicles were shifted. As for the year-to-date (YTD) figure, the 2025 tally stands at 516,862 vehicles sold, which is 3.85% behind the same corresponding period in 2024, when 537,532 units were delivered.

For the month of September 2025, the association said it anticipates the sales momentum to consolidate as a result of fewer working days due to a number of public holidays (four) as well as a “wait-and-see” attitude towards the upcoming Budget announcement and details on the RON 95 petrol subsidy rationalisation.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA ATIVA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

  • plainbs dont cry on Sep 19, 2025 at 12:22 pm

    malaysia per capita car sales is the highest in entire Asean, 8x higher per capita compared to indonesia. our booming economy, ringgit strong, RON95 price lower to RM1.99 for M40 . all thanks to great leader AI and his capable sidekick Loke we love you PH three thousand.
    PS: none of these would be posible under Bijan as PM he would have bankrupted the country with 2mdb and jholow would be richer than elon mush.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 