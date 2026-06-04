Leapmotor C10 local assembly already started at Gurun plant, B10 CKD to follow in 2-3 months time

In Cars, Leapmotor, Local News / by Danny Tan / June 4 2026 4:19 pm

Leapmotor B10

Here’s an update on Leapmotor’s local assembly plans at Stellantis’ Gurun plant in Kedah. CKD work for the C10 EV has already started and the CKD B10 will be ready in two to three months time.

This timeline was provided by Stellantis ASEAN MD Isaac Yeo, who was speaking at the Leapmotor distribution operations signing ceremony between Stellantis Malaysia and Cycle & Carriage today. Yeo, who we interviewed last year, also said that Stellantis – which holds a stake in Leapmotor and markets the carmaker’s products outside of China – has invested over RM25 million in the Gurun plant, a 60,000 unit capacity factory that it fully owns.

“The C10 (CKD assembly) started in April and May this year, and I do expect the B10 to be following in two to three months,” Yeo said, adding that exports from Gurun has “always been in the plans” but cost and quality will first need to be aligned, and deeper localisation needs to happen first.

Stellantis ASEAN MD Isaac Yeo

Yeo previously told paultan.org that aside from the fact that Malaysia currently has no EV and battery ecosystem, there’s also no special tax incentives under AFTA to export EVs to ASEAN neighbours. Despite this, Stellantis plans to eventually use up Gurun’s 60k per annum capacity (not just for Leapmotor) and exports will be beyond ASEAN.

As for pricing, expect the CKD cars to match the RRPs of the tax-free CBU EVs, something that Yeo is proud of – the Gurun-assembled Leapmotors will not be significantly cheaper than the China imports.

For reference, the 2026 Leapmotor C10 Plus was launched in February for RM148,000, before a launch rebate of RM9,000. Launched in December 2025, the B10 is priced from RM99,800 to RM109,800. The next new Leapmotor model that will be launched in Malaysia is the B03X, which is called the A10 in China. Click on the links to read more about/recap the respective models.

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