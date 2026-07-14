2026 Leapmotor C10 CKD in Malaysia – same specs as CBU; new colour option; 424 km WLTP; from RM129k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, International News, Leapmotor / by Gerard Lye / July 14 2026 12:19 pm

The Leapmotor C10 is now a locally-assembled (CKD) electric vehicle (EV) in Malaysia, so here’s a gallery of the 2026 model year SUV that rolls off the line at Stellantis’ plant in Gurun, Kedah.

Priced at RM129,000, the CKD MY2026 C10 is RM4,000 more than the previous fully-imported (CBU) version, which, in MY2025 guise, retailed for RM125,000 (itself a promo price, down from its original RRP of RM159,880). We should point out that the CKD C10 is priced the same as the fully-imported (CBU) C10 Plus, although limited MY2025 units of the latter are available.

In terms of specifications, the CKD C10 is identical to the CBU version that received an update in June 2025. As such, it comes with the same upgraded onboard AC charger capable of handling up to 11 kW instead of 6.6 kW, which sees a 30-80% state of charge (SoC) be achieved in 3.9 hours rather than six. DC fast charging stays the same at a peak of 84 kW, with a 30-80% SoC needing 30 minutes.

The C10 features a 400-volt electrical architecture and 69.9-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack delivering up to 424 km of range following the WLTP standard. This powers a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 320 Nm of torque to enable a 0-100 km/h time of 7.5 seconds and top speed of 170 km/h.

If you’re curious what the C10 Plus packs, it gets an 81.9-kWh LFP battery for more range at 510 km WLTP. The C10 Plus is also built on an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables a higher DC charging rate of 180 kW, which gets the battery from a 30-80% SoC in 22 minutes. AC charging stays the same at 11 kW, with a 30-80% SoC requiring 4.5 hours.

In addition to the higher-voltage electrical system and larger LFP battery, the C10 Plus’ rear electric motor serves up more power at 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) and 360 Nm. The added grunt slashes the century sprint time down to 6.19 seconds, while the top speed increases to 190 km/h.

Standard equipment for the C10 include LED headlamps with automatic high beam, LED daytime running lights, 20-inch ‘Trident’ aluminium wheels (with 245/45 profile tyres), a panoramic sunroof with electric sunshade, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), Oeko-Tex silicone textile upholstery, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch 2.5K central infotainment touchscreen, a wireless charging pad, NFC key card access an a 12-speaker, 840-watt sound system.

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As per last year’s update for the CBU version, the CKD model also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system and a motorised tyre inflator kit, while the boot gains a tonneau cover for some privacy. Cargo space continues to be 435 litres, expandable to 1,410 litres with the 60:40 split-folding rear bench seat down – there’s also a frunk with 32 litres of space.

The C10’s safety and driver assistance kit remain untouched in CKD form, with seven airbags, hill descent control, hill start assist, auto vehicle hold, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane centring control, front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, door opening warning, emergency lane keeping, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert with braking assist, speed assist and drive monitoring.

One revision for the CKD model involves colour options. The CBU hues care carried over, so Lightning White, Canopy Grey and Tundra Grey continue to be paired with a black interior, while Glazed Green is with a Camel Brown cabin. New here is Violet, which comes with a black interior. As before, the C10 comes with a six-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty, while the battery pack is covered for eight years or 160,000 km (whichever comes first).

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