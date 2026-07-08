Leapmotor C10 Plus full gallery in Malaysia – limited YOM2025 CBU units of the 800V EV on sale fr RM129k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Leapmotor, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 8 2026 1:16 pm

Launched in Malaysia in February, the Leapmotor C10 Plus is the newest version of the zero-emissions D-segment SUV you can buy today (new facelift in China notwithstanding). It now starts from RM129k (was RM139k including a RM9k launch rebate) and stocks of the fully-imported (CBU) car, all manufactured in 2025, are limited.

We understand there are no plans to locally assemble (CKD) this 800-volt variant, which likely means its days are numbered, considering MITI’s tough new CBU EV rules. Yes, the C10’s CKD programme has begun at Stellantis Gurun, but that’s of the 400-volt car.

Anyway, the Plus has a 81.9-kWh LFP battery, a 510-km WLTP range, 180 kW DC charging (30-80% in 22 minutes), one 299 PS/360 Nm rear motor, a 6.2-second 0-100 km/h time and a 190 km/h top speed. Every number in the previous sentence betters the regular C10, which is a 400-volt EV.

Otherwise, the Plus and the regular C10 are quite similarly equipped – 11 kW AC charging, a 32-litre frunk, a 435-litre boot (fold the back seats down for 1,410 litres), 20-inch alloys with 245/45 tyres, auto high beam, a panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, full ADAS, TPMS, a 10.25-inch instrument panel, a 14.6-inch touch-screen and 12 speakers.

Yup, still no Apple CarPlay/Android Auto nor powered door handles, and there’s still that much-maligned NFC key card, but at least there’s now an app that turns your phone into the car key. Just walk up to the car and it unlocks, get in, press the brake pedal, enter a four-digit password and you’re good to go. To lock the car, simply walk away.

It has to be said that the digital key runs on Bluetooth rather than the ultra-wideband (UWB) used by Tesla and BMW, so accuracy and detection rates are not as superior. Still, RM129k is quite good value for a large 800-volt EV like this, we think. Check out our mega gallery below.

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