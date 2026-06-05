Cycle & Carriage begins Leapmotor distribution operations in Malaysia, more outlets opening this year

In Cars, Leapmotor, Local News / by Danny Tan / June 5 2026 11:29 am

Cycle & Carriage (C&C) has started distribution operations for Leapmotor in Malaysia, marked by a signing ceremony yesterday between C&C and Stellantis Malaysia. This development builds on a partnership that has been ongoing since 2024, which marked the 127-year old group’s return as a multi-brand automotive retailer.

C&C says that Leapmotor strengthens its growing presence in the electrified mobility space while supporting the company’s ambition to deliver accessible premium EV experiences to Malaysian customers. Over the past year, C&C has expanded its Leapmotor network footprint across Malaysia with locations in George Town, Pavilion Bukit Jalil and Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru, plus the opening of Leapmotor’s flagship 3S centre in Glenmarie.

“We are proud to mark another significant milestone in our partnership with Stellantis Malaysia by beginning distribution operations for Leapmotor in Malaysia. We believe Malaysia is entering an exciting new phase in electric mobility adoption, with customers increasingly looking for smart, technology-driven vehicles that deliver both innovation and everyday practicality,” said Adrian Short, CEO of C&C.

“Electric mobility must not only be aspirational, it must also be accessible. Through Leapmotor, we see strong potential to bring a high-value, accessible premium EV proposition to more Malaysian customers, supported by Cycle & Carriage’s commitment to delivering exceptional journeys across every stage of ownership, from retail and aftersales to long-term customer support,” he added.

“C&C’s role in leading Leapmotor’s distribution operations in Malaysia reflects a longstanding partnership built on our shared values, mutual trust, and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Isaac Yeo, MD of Stellantis ASEAN.

“This appointment marks an important milestone in a partnership that has continued to strengthen and is backed by proven automotive expertise, an established retail network, and a customer-first approach. We believe that C&C is well-positioned to drive Leapmotor’s next phase of growth in Malaysia,” he added.

By managing Leapmotor’s distribution operations, C&C will work closely with its dealer network in Malaysia to expand the brand’s presence, strengthen customer experience and retail standards and enhance aftersales capabilities nationwide. To date, Leapmotor has 12 sales and six service locations across Malaysia, with more set to open by the end of the year.

Product wise, Yeo announced yesterday that local assembly for the C10 has already started at Stellantis’ Gurun plant in Kedah, with the CKD B10 to follow in two to three months time. The next all-new Leapmotor model that will be launched in Malaysia is the B03X, which is called the A10 in China.

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