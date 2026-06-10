2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback EV revealed as a rebadged Nissan Leaf – US, Canada launch this year

Several years ago, Mitsubishi brought back the ‘Eclipse’ name for a crossover called the Eclipse Cross, which got a facelift in 2020. More recently, a fully electric version called the Eclipse Cross EV made its debut last September as a rebadged Renault Scenic E-Tech.

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The Japanese automaker has once again called up the ‘Eclipse’ name for a new electric crossover that is set to go on sale in North America in the second half of 2026. Known as the Eclipse Sportback EV, it is another example of Alliance synergy because it is essentially third-generation Nissan Leaf with different bumpers and badging.

The design changes from the Nissan base include a wider lower apron at the front with horizontal trim inserts. You’ll also spot the J-shaped lighting signature for the daytime running lights instead of the Leaf’s trapezoidal shapes, while the grille incorporates the Mitsubishi logo sandwiched between vertical dashes.

At the rear, the Eclipse Sportback EV misses out on the taillight extensions going into the tailgate, which has Mitsubishi spelled out across it. Further down, the bumper mimics what you see at the front by also having horizontal trim inserts. Beyond these tweaks, the vehicle’s profile is identical to the Leaf but the wheels are of a different design.

Mitsubishi did not provide any interior images with its release but we reckon it’s going to be a carbon copy of the Leaf, albeit with Mitsubishi badges. Expect a widescreen display panel with dual screens and a generally spacious cabin.

Full technical specification will come later, although with the Eclipse Sportback EV riding on the same CMF-EV platform as the Leaf, it should get the same powertrains. The latter is offered with either a 52- or 75-kWh battery pack, paired with a front electric motor rated at either 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) and 345 Nm of torque or 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 355 Nm.

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