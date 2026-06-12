2026 Harley-Davidson Pan America Limited comes in three new colours, SW-Motech luggage

In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 12 2026 3:52 pm

A colour refresh for the 2026 Harley-Davidson (H-D) Pan America Limited adventure-tourer, with SW-Motech aluminium luggage fitted as standard equipment. New colours are Dark Billiard Grey, with White Onyx Pearl and Olive Steel Metallic being extra cost options, all complemented by H-D graphics and striping.

The SW-Motech luggage comprises of a top box and side panniers, giving a total of 120-litres of storage space, and are lockable and removable. All finished in black, the top box is large enough to hold a full-face helmet.

Mechanical specifications remain unchanged, with power coming from a liquid-cooled Revolution Max 1250 V-twin. Power is rated at 150 hp and 127 Nm of torque from the 1,250 cc mill which revs to a peak of 9,500 rpm, with four-valves and two spark plugs per cylinder with variable valve timing.

A six-speed, Screaming Eagle quick shifter-equipped gearbox sends power to the rear wheel with chain final drive. For the Pan America Limited, a full suite of riding electronics comes as standard equipment.

This include nine ride modes, five standard modes – Sport, Road, Rain, Off-Road, and Off-Road Plus – and four user customisable modes. Also standard is Adaptive Ride Height and electronically controlled semi-active suspension, electronically linked braking, traction control, Drag Torque Slip Control (DSCS), vehicle hold control for hill starts, tyre pressure monitoring, wheelie control, and cornering ABS.

Riding information is displayed on a 6.8-inch TFT-LCD colour touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity and management of calls, music and navigation. Crash guards, skid plate and auxiliary driving lights are also fitted as standard.