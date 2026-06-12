Motorcyclists running red lights, this habit must stop

In Bikes / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 12 2026 4:04 pm

Malaysian motorcyclists seem to behave like traffic lights are merely suggestions. In a video submitted to paultan.org from social media user who prefers to remain anonymous, several motorcyclists are seen running the red light at a three-way intersection.

At one point, a motorcyclist grows impatient of waiting and seeing there is no traffic, decides to run the light. This is when a car turns right in front of him and he has to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Successfully avoiding the car, the motorcyclist quickly goes off to the left of the intersection, followed by the car the narrowly hit him as he ran the red light. While nothing unfortunate happened in this incident, it serves as a reminder that running the red light, regardless if you are driving a car or riding a motorcycle, is against the law and dqngerous.