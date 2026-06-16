MG to show B-segment EV hatchback and design vision concepts at July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

In Cars, International News, MG / by Gerard Lye / June 16 2026 3:35 pm

MG will return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year with two concepts cars, both set to be unveiled on July 9. In addition to the concepts, the SAIC-owned brand will also have a display of robots as well as cars taking part in the famous hill climb.

One of the concepts set to debut previews a new B-segment electric hatchback that will be launched sometime in 2027. While we don’t get a name for this upcoming model, we do get teaser images that show off some design cues.

These include a rounded front end without a traditional front grille, accompanied by headlamps with horizontal light bars and a dot matrix signature. In a separate shot, we get to see the MG badge on the C-pillar, a relatively large rear spoiler and vertical taillights with the same dot matrix look.

Given the descriptors, the new MG this concept likely previews a city car positioned below the MG4, with reports referring to it as the MG2. Europe’s B-segment isn’t short on competition, with cars like the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, Nissan Micra, Volkswagen ID. Polo, MINI Cooper Electric and Peugeot e-208 all ready to take on MG’s challenger.

As for the other concept, MG describes it as an “electric design vision,” one that previews “an aspirational upcoming model to further enhance the MG line-up.” We don’t get teasers for this one, so we’ll have to see what the company comes up with next month.

In its release, MG also says it will have robots to entertain the public, while the MG S9 PHEV (also known as the QS), MG S6 EV and Cyberster will charge their way up the hill.

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