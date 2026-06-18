Chery Stockman – Australian name for KP31 pick-up; is world’s first diesel PHEV truck coming to Malaysia?

In Cars, Chery, International News / by Jonathan Lee / June 18 2026 3:11 pm

Chery has announced that its new pick-up truck, formerly only known by its codename KP31, has finally received the name Stockman. Chosen through a public naming competition in Australia, it’s a perfectly hardy, farmyard-derived moniker befitting of the Outback. The winner, Steve Kodikara from Victoria, will receive the first unit when it arrives Down Under later this year.

The Stockman is claimed to be the world’s first diesel plug-in hybrid pick-up, powered by a 2.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine with a thermal efficiency of 47%. This, plus the electric gubbins, is said to provide a 10% reduction in fuel consumption compared to the average diesel truck. A petrol PHEV will be added later on.

Looking all the world like a Ford Bronco pick-up with its full-width grille, round headlights, large Chery branding and upright glasshouse, the Stockman is half a size larger than your usual one-tonne trucks – at 5,450 mm long, it’s 80 mm longer than the Ford Ranger. Mind you, it’s still smaller than the Foton Tunland V7 and V9, which are encroaching into full-size truck (Ford F-150, Ram 1500) territory.

Inside, the Stockman continues the rugged theme with its bluff dashboard, lots of chunky grab handles, a wide centre console topped by a stubby gearlever, and aggressively chamfered switchgear (including, mercifully, for the air con). Of course, it wouldn’t be a Chinese vehicle without a massive infotainment touchscreen and a pair of smartphone holders.

Also visible in the latest image is a roof console with five auxiliary switches for connecting and operating various accessories, as well as a smattering of drivetrain buttons. These control functions such as locks for the front, centre and rear differentials and a “tank turn” feature similar to GWM’s Tank SUVs.

The Stockman is set to be joined by a Jaecoo version that will presumably offer a different, more premium design, as well as a greater sense of luxury. That’s not all – there will also be a Tiggo V, a unibody SUV-based truck with a removable rear canopy, which will also be offered as a Jaecoo. This is part of a massive pick-up offensive that will also apparently include a new sub-brand amusingly called Himla.

Himla, by the way, is set to be launched in Malaysia next year, almost certainly as part of the massive CKD local assembly operation currently being set up in Lembah Beringin. Which of these trucks – not forgetting the KP11, an older model sold in China as the Rely R08 – would you like to see in Malaysia? Let us know in the comments.

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