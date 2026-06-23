smart #2 first details released as reveal nears – 35.7 kWh battery, around 300 km WLTP range targeted

In Cars, International News, smart / by Jonathan Lee / June 23 2026 10:43 am

One of the most highly-anticipated new cars this year is the smart #2, the spiritual successor to the seminal fortwo. With the Concept #2 making its European debut in Rome, the company has released the first details of its diminutive two-seater city car as its unveiling in Paris later this year nears.

The #2 is built on the new Electric Compact Architecture (ECA), which is scalable (could we expect a four-seater #4 in the mould of the forfour?) and has been designed to make the car usable even beyond city limits. Despite situated entirely within the scant wheelbase, the battery has a reasonable capacity of 35.7 kWh.

That’s more than the base Proton eMas 5 Prime, and it means that it has a target WLTP range of around 300 km, approaching that of the eMas 5 Premium. As before, smart claims the #2 can be DC fast charged from 10 to 80% in under 20 minutes, and it also touts a turning circle of just 6.95 metres curb to curb for the 2,792 mm long vehicle.

Also confirmed is a next-generation tridion cell, a reinforced body structure that was a defining feature of the fortwo, helping to maintain crash safety even within such a tiny package. While no longer highlighted in the exterior design, it has been revised to meet modern safety requirements.

smart also took the opportunity to show a vision of what the Mercedes-Benz-styled Concept #2’s interior would look like if it had a functioning interior (it doesn’t). A sketch shows an elegant S-shaped dashboard that protrudes towards the passenger, sporting jet turbine-style air-con vents and a distinct lack of any displays (surely the production model will have at least two).

Meanwhile, the two occupants sit on a bench of sorts. “Of sorts” is the operative term here (otherwise it would be a “forthree”), because the centre “seat” actually forms part of a console with space for storage and central window controls, à la Volvo EX30. smart says that the bench “dissolves the conventional divide between driver and passenger and creates a sense of shared space and practicability.”

In Malaysia, the smart brand is represented by Proton subsidiary Pro-Net, as both entities are part-owned by Geely. Given that Proton has long been exploring CKD local assembly of smart models (likely hinging on its new EV plant in Tanjong Malim), could we see the #2 being offered here as a more premium two-seat alternative to the eMas 5?

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