Suzuki eVitara electric SUV coming soon to Malaysia

In Cars, Local News, Suzuki / by Mick Chan / June 24 2026 11:59 am

A new model from Suzuki is coming soon to Malaysia, according to a social media post by Suzuki Cars Malaysia showing a teaser image of the headlamp signature of the eVitara battery-electric SUV.

Suzuki Cars Malaysia had previously communicated regarding the eVitara in August last year, hinting at the brand’s intent for the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV‘s twin for the Malaysian market.

Revealed in November 2024, the eVitara measures 4,275 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, while wheel track widths are 1,540 mm and 1,545 mm front and rear, respectively; ground clearance is 180 mm.

In overseas markets where it is already on sale, the eVitara gets either a single 144 PS/189 Nm FWD motor with a 49 kWh battery, a 174 PS/189 Nm FWD motor with a 61 kWh battery, or a 184 PS/300 Nm dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup with a 61 kWh battery; the larger of the two batteries offer up to 500 km of range.

In Thailand, the eVitara is sold in dual-motor AWD guise, where its 61 kWh battery offers a claimed 455 km of range on the NEDC cycle; this should be around 387 km on the WLTP standard. This does the 0-100 km/h benchmark in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 150 km/h.

For chassis, the eVitara gets MacPherson strut suspension in front and multi-links at the rear, while braking is by ventilated disc brakes front and rear; steering is a rack-and-pinion setup. Wheels are 18-inch alloys shod in 225/55R18 tyres.

Exterior kit includes automatic LED headlamps with LED DRLs, automatic headlamp levelling, along with LED front fog lamps; the exterior side mirrors get LED indicators, power folding and heating.

Interior equipment includes a conjoined 10.1-inch centre touchscreen and 10.25-inch instrument panel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity as well as Bluetooth, 12-volt charging socket, USB-A and USB-C sockets, and a wireless device charger.

Safety equipment in the eVitara, per Thailand-market specifications include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, multiple collision braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive high beam, surround view monitor and parking sensors.

Also on are stability control, ABS, EBD, hill hold control, hill descent control, acoustic vehicle alerting system, front and rear seatbelt reminders, ISOFIX anchors in two seat locations, and seven airbags (front, front side, curtain and knee).

In Indonesia, where it made its debut, the Suzuki eVitara is priced from 750 million rupiah (RM173,066). How much do you think this electric SUV would be priced in Malaysia?

Suzuki eVitara at GIIAS 2025

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Suzuki eVitara official images

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