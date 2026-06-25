In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / June 25 2026 6:50 pm

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Johor folks, have you tried the new KTM Shuttle Selatan service? Launched on June 16, it connects Kulai, Kempas Baru, Pasir Gudang and JB Sentral.

If you haven’t, next week is a good time to start, as KTM has just announced promotional fares for the new service. It’s not explicitly stated, but it’s clear that the promo prices are 50% off the normal prices, which are from RM7 to RM16.40 one way. Now, it’s from RM3.50 to RM8.20 one way.

KTM Shuttle Selatan connects Pasir Gudang to the main line – Kulai, Kempas Baru and JB Sentral are all ETS stations, and the latter also has the Shuttle Tebrau, a cross-border train service to Woodlands in Singapore.

Thus, the new service has two routes – one is Kempas Baru to Pasir Gudang and back, and Kulai-Kempas Baru-JB Sentral. Those from Pasir Gudang will have to change trains at Kempas Baru if they want to head to Kulai or JB Sentral. Click on the graphic above for the full schedule.

One can pay via various methods, from Touch n Go and bank cards to KTM’s KITS Style app and the Komuter Link. The promo price is applicable to all payment forms. How to get to the stations? There are feeder bus services for Kulai, Kempas Baru and Pasir Gudang – full schedule here.

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