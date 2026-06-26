Chery Smart Auto Park Phase 1 in Lembah Beringin – 2,000 jobs to be created; next phases by 2029

In Chery, Local News / by Mick Chan / June 26 2026 11:44 am

Chery Corporate Malaysia marked a new milestone in the development of its Smart Auto Industrial Park in Lembah Beringin with the topping-out of Phase 1 of its facility this week. Operations are expected to begin in the first quarter of next year, according to Selangor menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“Today’s topping-out ceremony marks an important milestone for Chery in Malaysia. It reflects not only the progress of this project, but also our strong confidence in the Malaysian market and its potential as a regional hub,” said Chery Corporate Malaysia senior director of product strategy and fleet sales, Michael Chew.

“This new chapter of Lembah Beringin with Chery Malaysia as one of the anchors can spur this town forward, rapidly develop new supply chains, reduce business operation and travel times, and ultimately create better-quality jobs for Selangorians,” Amirudin said.

Given an area of 200 acres, the Chery Smart Auto Industrial Park represents an investment of RM2.2 billion, according to Chery Malaysia. The Chery Smart Auto Industrial Park is expected to initially have a production capacity of 100,000 vehicles a year, with room to upscale to 300,000 vehicles annually, the company stated last year.

The first phase of the plant is expected to create around 2,000 jobs, increasing to around 5,000 jobs when the next phases are completed in 2028 and 2029. Meanwhile, further jobs are expected to be created through vendors operating in the industrial park, bringing a total of up to 8,000 jobs reported New Straits Times.

Investment from Chery could help attract more automotive-related companies to the area, which could strengthen local supply chains and support the state’s plans for industrial development, Amirudin said.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the Chery Smart Auto Industrial Park was held in February last year. The Chery Smart Auto Industrial Park will be situated in the Beringin High-Tech Auto Valley in Hulu Selangor, which will be developed by Legenda Beringin Holding.

This will be developed at a cost of RM2.2 billion over a period of five years, and the remaining land area will be for other developments in supply chain, vocational training, automotive innovation and technological advancement, the manufacturer said.

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