In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 29 2026 12:11 pm

Remember when the Civic-sized JMEV Yi/Elight was spotted in Malaysia? You don’t? Never mind – the website jmev.my is now online, and in the split-second before you see the words ‘Coming Soon’ and the outline of the Yi’s face (above right), you have just enough time to catch a glimpse of ‘EVEasy powered by JMEV’ (above left) while the page is loading.

Never heard of JMEV? The company was established in 2015 by Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG), which has one product on sale in Malaysia – the Vigus Pro pick-up truck. Renault actually took a 50% stake in JMEV in July 2019 for RMB1 billion (RM597 million) but sold all its shares back to JMCG in 2023 amidst slow sales. Meanwhile, EVEasy is a JMEV sub-brand that was introduced at the 2018 Guangzhou Auto Show. Its first model was the little EV3 hatchback (née E300).

But the model we’re focusing on is the Yi sedan, which was born in China in 2021 as the Yichi 05 and which launched in Singapore in August 2025 as the Elight. In Brunei, used car dealer Daha Auto was appointed as the JMEV distributor only two months ago – the launch hasn’t happened yet but the Elight name will also be used there.

In China, the Yichi 05 can be had with a 56.31-kWh LFP battery and one 224 PS/210 Nm front electric motor, or a 63-kWh NMC battery and two electric motors (150 PS/225 front + 82 PS/170 Nm rear = 231 PS/395 Nm combined). The CLTC range is between 470 and 550 km, or roughly 385-450 km WLTP.

Singapore’s Elight, however, has the bigger battery, one front 147 PS/225 Nm electric motor (but Malaysia’s MITI requires at least 245 PS for CBU, and even China’s two-motor version has only 231 PS), a claimed 460 km combined WLTP range, an 8.9-second 0-100 km/h time, a 150 km/h top speed, a 25-minute 30-80% DC charging time, a 410-litre boot, MacPherson struts up front, multi links out back, 17-inch alloys, a 14.6-inch touch-screen, a 360 camera and six-way powered front seats.

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 4,675, 1,835, 1,480 and 2,750 mm, so it’s 6 mm shorter, 33 mm wider and 65 mm taller than a Civic, while having a 15-mm longer wheelbase than the Japanese car. According to paultan.org Car Sales Data, one (1) unit was registered in Malaysia in April 2026 as an EVEasy Elight, so it looks like that’s what we’re calling it. Excited?

Loading 6 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.