Boon Siew Honda opens new Sales Headquarters in Kota Damansara – one integrated facility

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 1 2026 1:39 pm

Honda motorcycle distributors for Malaysia, Boon Siew Honda, has opened a new Sales Headquarters. Located in Kota Damansara, the new headquarters is a three-storey facility with sales, marketing, and after-sales parts and services spread across 650 square meters.

Serving the central region of Peninsular Malaysia, the new building has two dedicated training rooms and a full-fledged technical centre for training staff and dealers. This centralisation of operations is a first for Boon Siew Honda, and facilitates co-ordination and communication between departments.

There are also dedicated workspaces, meeting rooms, and a collaboration space for work on campaign planning and media engagement, along with dealer development and after-sales support. Locating the Sales Headquarters in Kota Damansara also positions Boon Siew Honda’s leadership teams in immediate proximity to its business and industry partners.

“The three teams inside this building talk to each other every day. Now they can do it in the same corridor rather than across a phone call. That is not a small thing when the pace of what we do demands that kind of speed,” said Boon Siew Honda’s Kunitomo Asano, Boon Siew Honda’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The Kota Damansara Sales Headquarters is also a dedicated warranty parts support point for Boon Siew Honda’s authorised dealer network. The facility is located in Taman Sains Selangor, Kota Damansara, with operating hours Monday to Friday from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.