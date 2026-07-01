Audi A4 to return as an EV in 2028, according to report – built on VW Group’s SSP with Radical Next styling

In Audi, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / July 1 2026 1:41 pm

Audi is planning to bring back the A4 as a fully electric e-tron model in 2028 to do battle against BMW’s i3 as well as Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class Electric, reports Australia’s GoAuto.

Speaking to Audi’s chief technical officer Rouven Mohr, the A4 e-tron is set to be one of the brand’s first volume models to combine the Volkswagen Group’s Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), a zonal electric architecture and Audi’s ‘Radical Next’ design language.

The forthcoming A4 e-tron won’t be the first to show off Audi’s new design direction because that honour goes to the limited-run Nuvolari, with deliveries of the flagship sports car set to commence in 2027. A production version of the Concept C that debuted ‘Radical Next’ is also said to arrive before the A4 returns as an electric vehicle (EV) in 2028.

To go along with the radical new exterior, Audi is also redesigning its interiors with significant improvement in material quality in mind. Mohr also stated less emphasise on screens in favour of bringing back more physical controls.

The return of the A4 could see internal combustion engine (ICE) versions of the A5, which was first introduced as the A4’s replacement, be renamed to ‘A4’ when the e-tron version arrives. This is to create a sense of unification within the range, with a substantial facelift possibly in the works for the A5 to bring both it and the returning A4 visually in line.

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