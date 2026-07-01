Permanent closure of Jalan Ampang’s Thai embassy traffic light junction from today, divider will be built

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 1 2026 3:08 pm

Click to enlarge

Ampang Hilir residents and those who use Jalan Ampang, take note. DBKL has announced the permanent closure of the traffic light intersection on Jalan Ampang, where the Royal Thai Embassy and Lorong Ampang 2 is. The closure is effective today, July 1.

The city council says that the closure of the traffic light intersection is part of an upgrade project of the Jalan Ampang stretch from Jalan Tun Razak to the MRR2. The aim is to improve the road network, safety of motorists and also to smoothen traffic flow on this major corridor.

This 3.2-km upgrade project involves ‘more systematic infrastructure’ including the setting up of road dividers, a four-lane two-way road, pedestrian walkways that are safer and more comfortable, and upgraded lighting.

At the Royal Thai Embassy location, a divider will put in place. DBKL says that this development is expected to reduce ‘traffic weaving’ and improve the overall traffic flow on Jalan Ampang.

So, if your route is now blocked, make a U-turn at the huge Jalan Ampang – Jalan Tun Razak junction, or at Jalan Ampang Hilir. Not too much trouble as the roads in the area are all connected; it’s just a matter of getting used to the new system. Drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.