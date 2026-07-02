Bonded lorry theft syndicate busted, seven arrested

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 2 2026 10:29 am

Seven men, aged 32-48 and believed to be involved in a bonded lorry theft syndicate active in Selangor, Johor, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur, have been arrested, including the mastermind, Bernama reports.

“All those arrested have been remanded to assist the investigation. Investigations revealed one suspect is the mastermind, acting as a middleman to recruit thieves, illegal storage operators, mechanics, runners, and buyers of stolen lorry components,” Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) director Datuk M Kumar said in a statement today.

Kumar said the syndicate is believed to be involved in about 18 bonded lorry theft cases in Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, with losses estimated at RM1.23 million. Police seized five lorries, a car, a motorcycle and tools believed to have been used in the thefts.

“Also seized were various company documents and payment receipts believed to be linked to the syndicate’s activities, with the total value of the seizures estimated at RM400,000,” he said.

Kumar said the syndicate’s modus operandi involved the mastermind receiving orders from workshop owners, who then instructed others to steal specific lorry models, which were then dismantled at storage facilities and workshops.

“The components and lorry cabins were sold separately at below-market prices and advertised on social media. The mastermind is also paid a fee of between RM15,000 and RM18,000 for each successfully stolen lorry,” he said.

Kumar said the case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA), and that so far, 13 bank accounts containing RM280,836.10 have been frozen under Section 44(1) of AMLATFPUAA 2001.

He advised lorry owners and logistics operators to install security systems and GPS tracking and to park vehicles in secure, surveillance-monitored areas.

“Workshop owners are reminded not to purchase any vehicle components without valid ownership documents or those offered below market price, as this could expose them to legal action,” he said.

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