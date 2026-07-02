Bukit Aman JSPT to develop driver profiling system to curb driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 2 2026 11:37 am

The Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) will develop a profiling system for drivers, companies and commercial vehicles to curb driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Bernama has reported.

The move is being refined for the tightening of enforcement, including to ensure that companies which employ drivers who commit such offences are also held accountable, said Bukit Aman JSPT director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali.

“We are in the process of developing a profiling system for individuals, companies and vehicles, and are working with the land public transport agency (APAD), while also submitting proposals to the government to strengthen laws so that not only drivers are punished, but companies that hire them are also held responsible,” Muhammed Hasbullah said.

The decision to develop the system was due to increased instances of commercial vehicle drivers found to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, posing a significant risk to road safety, the Bukit Aman JSPT director said.

Under the current Road Transport Act 1987, legal action is taken against individuals found to have committed offences, however the JSPT is proposing that employers and companies are also held responsible, said Muhammed Hasbullah. He also advised transport companies and commercial vehicle owners to regularly screen their drivers, including though urine tests to ensure their drivers are not involved in drug abuse.

Through 44 operations targeting commercial vehicle drivers along the North-South Expressway and the East Coast Expressway between April and June, a total of 121 lorry drivers were among 135 people detained after testing positive for drug use, and methamphetamine was the most commonly detected drug among lorry drivers, he added.

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