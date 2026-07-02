PLUS Simpang Pulai – Gopeng lane closure till Sept 11

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 2 2026 9:56 am

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North South Highway users, take note. PLUS has announced a lane closure on a stretch of the highway between Simpang Pulai and Gopeng in Perak. The exact location is KM288.1 to KM293.3, southbound to KL.

The closure is from now till September 11, and it’s for bridge barrier upgrading works. The leftmost lane is closed, leaving the stretch with two lanes, so there will be some merging going on. Check out the graphic above for a better picture.

Those who use the North South Highway in and out of Ipoh, please take note and follow the the road signs and personnel on the ground when in the area. Drive safe.

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