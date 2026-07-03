2026 Honda CBR650R and CB650R E-Clutch colour update for Malaysia, priced at RM49,999 and RM47,999

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 3 2026 4:25 pm

New colours for the 2026 Honda CBR650R and CB650R E-Clutch in Malaysia, with pricing at RM49,999 and RM47,999, respectively. Pricing is unchanged from 2025 and excludes road tax, insurance and registration, and every Honda motorcycle sold in Malaysia comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

The CBR650R adds Matte Gun Powder Black Metallic paintwork for this year, while the previous Grand Prix Red is carried over. Meanwhile, the CB650R now comes in Matte Jeans Blue Metallic, and Candy Energy Orange, while retaining last year’s Matte Gun Powder Black Metallic

No other changes for the CBR650R and CB650R, with power coming from a liquid-cooled, inline-four cylinder, 649 cc power plant putting out 93.8 hp at 12,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox fitted with Honda’s E-Clutch.

The E-Clutch removes the need to use the clutch lever when selecting gears even at a standstill, with manual changing remaining an option for the rider. Riding information is displayed on a 5-inch full-colour TFT-LCD screen featuring Honda Roadsync connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

Suspension is done with 41 mm diameter Showa Separate Function Front Fork-BigPiston (SFF-BP) in front and rear monoshock with 10-position adjustable preload. Braking uses 310 mm diameter twin discs in front, stopped by dual four-piston callipers, while the rear is fitted with a 240 mm disc and a single-piston calliper, while two-channel ABS is standard.

Riding aids include traction control, emergency stop signal, Honda ignition security system and USB charging port. Weight for the CBR650R is listed at 211 kg while the CB650R tips the scales at 207 kg, with fuel capacity for both identical at 15.4-litres.

Similarly, seat height is seat at 810 mm for the CBR650R and CB650R. Wheel sizing is 17-inches, wearing 120/70 front and 180/55 rear tyres, while stock of the CBR650R and CB650R is expected in Boon Siew Honda dealer showrooms throughout Malaysia beginning July 6.