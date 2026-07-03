2027 model year update for BMW Motorrad – M 1000 RR gets new, lighter frame, track package for ‘M’ bikes

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 3 2026 6:44 pm

A host of updates for its 2027 BMW Motorrad motorcycle lineup, with new equipment packages, revised styling, expanded factory options and technical enhancements across its sport, touring and roadster ranges. The updated models will be available to order from all BMW Motorrad dealerships beginning August 2026.

Most significant change is a chassis revision for the flagship superbike BMW M 1000 RR, fitted with a new third-generation M Motorsport frame as standard. BMW Motorrad says the redesigned frame offers significantly improved flex characteristics while reducing weight by approximately 1.3 kilograms while wall thickness is reduced by 30 percent, with stiffness and flexibility precisely tuned to enhance chassis performance and maximise grip.

The M 1000 RR now comes standard with M Forged Wheels, while M Carbon Wheels are an extra-cost option. The previous M Competition Package is replaced with two new configurations – the M Track Package which combines the M Endurance Chain, Carbon Package, M Billet Package and M Carbon Wheels, while the M Track Package II includes the M Endurance Chain, Carbon Package and M Billet Package.

Similar package revisions also extend to the M 1000 XR and M 1000 R, where the new M Track Package and M Track Package II options replace the outgoing M Competition Package. Both models’ Track Packages include the M Laptrigger along with the Carbon and Billet Packages, while the full package adds M Carbon Wheels.

The BMW S 1000 RR receives a refreshed Style Edition M Sport finished in Blackstorm Metallic with M Motorsport graphics, complemented by a tinted windscreen and M Forged Wheels. The previous Sport/Bluestone Metallic finish has been discontinued while a USB charging port is standard for both the Dynamic Package and Edition M Sport, and the optional M Package now includes M Forged Wheels as standard, with M Carbon Wheels offered as an option.

Elsewhere in its sportbike lineup, BMW Motorrad offers the F 900 XR and F 900 R with revised Comfort Packages featuring the M Endurance Chain. Additionally, the S 1000 R now includes a USB charging port as part of its Comfort Package.

BMW Motorrad has also expanded luggage options across its new boxer-engine roadsters with the R 1300 R equipped with left and right case holders as a factory option along with a new Touring Package that bundles case holders, Central Lock and Central Stand. The R 1300 RS similarly adds factory-fit left and right case holders for the Performance Style variant.

Touring models in the K 1600 family receive updated styling for 2027 with the K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL, K 1600 Bagger and K 1600 Grand America coming with the new Style Edition II package finished in Imperial Blue Metallic as part of the “K 1600 Edition.” The K 1600 GT’s Style Edition II also adds yellow wheel tape and a black-and-yellow seat, while the GTL version features a new black Option 719 seat and Option 719 Forged Wheels.

Meanwhile, the R 12 G/S receives new Option 719 and Option 719 II finishes in Frozen Brooklyn Grey Metallic, replacing the previous Sandrover Uni matt colour. BMW Motorrad said the updated 2027 model range reflects its ongoing strategy of refining equipment specifications, introducing new factory option packages and enhancing performance across its premium motorcycle portfolio.