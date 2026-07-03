BYD sold more EVs globally than Tesla in Q2 2026 after losing out in Q1 – 557,090 vs 480,126 deliveries

In BYD, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / July 3 2026 12:21 pm

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, BYD delivered 557,090 electric vehicles (EVs) between April and June this year. This puts the Chinese automaker back on top of the global EV race, as Tesla is reported 480,126 deliveries for the same quarter just yesterday.

As such BYD once again overtook Tesla after falling in Q1 2026 due to a reduction in domestic sales after China scrapped its EV purchase-tax exemption. For the previous quarter, Tesla delivered 358,023 EVs, with reports claiming the company overproduced to the tune of 50,000 units.

BYD already beat Tesla in 2025 when it delivered nearly 2.6 million EVs against the latter’s circa 1.6 million units. For 2026, the company hopes it can offset reduced domestic sales by ramping up exports to Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America, with the company expecting overseas sales to hit 1.5 million units, which exceeds its original goal of 1.3 million units.

The numbers certainly favour BYD, as the 557,090 figure is purely for its EVs, which is the apples-to-apples comparison when pitted against Tesla that only makes EVs. With the brand’s plug-in hybrids included, the volume of its new energy vehicles (NEVs) is far higher.

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