Federal government to fund Johor E-ART project: Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / July 3 2026 11:16 am

The Malaysian federal government will provide funding to finance the Elevated Autonomous Rapid Transit (E-ART) project in Johor, transport minister Anthony Loke has said, reported Bernama.

For now, the detailed method of financing, actual financial commitment and the repayment mechanism over the concession period are still in the negotiation stages.

“Basically, the project’s financing at the initial stage will be borne by the appointed consortium. However, current assessment results show that this mega infrastructure project is not viable if it depends entirely on private sector financing. As such, the federal government will provide funding to finance the cost of this project,” Loke said in response to a question on the implementation status of the E-ART project.

According to the transport minister, the agreed terms will be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration and approval before the concession agreement is signed, and the E-ART is expected to to be completed in four years from the issuance of the letter of acceptance.

The transport ministry, with the Johor state government, has drawn up a traffic dispersal plan to strengthen the existing public transport system, Loke added. This includes the BAS.MY programme, which will be expanded to 28 routes involving 254 buses, including electric buses, he said.

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