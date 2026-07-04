Dangerous, reckless driving cases up 50% for 2026

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 4 2026 4:03 pm

Traffic police has expressed concern reckless and dangerous driving cases are up 50% in the first six months of 2026. This reflects a worrying trend which could lead to road rage or road bullying.

This was said by Bukit Aman head of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali in a Bernama report. Hasbullah clarified 1,278 investigation cases were opened from January 1 to June 28 of this year, as opposed to the 852 cases for the same period in 2025, an increase of 426 cases.

The highest number of cases was recorded for Johor, with 354 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 230 cases. In Selangor, 200 cases were recorded, along with Negeri Sembilan with 119 cases for states having dangerous and reckless driving incidents in the triple digits.

Kelantan, Perak, Terengganu and Sarawak recorded 84, 60, 49 and 44 cases, respectively. Rounding out the list, Melaka had 37 cases for the first half of 2026, with 33 cases for Kedah, 27 for Penang, 24 for Kedah, 15 cases in Sabah and two for Perlis.

The highest increase in dangerous or reckless driving cases fell to Johor, with an additional 175 cases compared to January to June of 2025. Selangor recorded an increase of 117 cases, while Kuala Lumpur had 74, followed by Negeri Sembilan with 56, Terengganu with 26, Perak with 20 and Sarawak with 11 additional cases.

Penang, Sabah, Perlis and Melaka recorded a decline in cases. “The main causes of road bullying include non-compliance with traffic rules and signals, aggressive driving such as dangerous overtaking, cutting in, tail-gating, and failure to give way,” said Hasbullah. He also said contributing factors in such incidents include provocation between road users through excessive horn use, hand gestures or verbal disputes, as well as impatience and a lack of courtesy.

Reckless and dangerous driving is chargeable under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987, with a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000. Hasbullah added additional action under the Penal Code can be taken against road rage, under Section 323 for causing hurt, Section 324 or 326 for causing hurt using weapons or dangerous means, Section 341 for wrongful restraint, Section 427 for mischief or property damage and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

Commenting on viral videos showing road rage or dangerous driving, Hasbullah said such videos are considered initial information and each case will be investigated using dash cam and CCTV footage, eyewitness reports and digital forensic evidence. Hasbullah added swift and consistent enforcement acts as a deterrent and public are encouraged to submit dash cam footage or CCTV recordings of reckless of dangerous driving.

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