SKDS subsidised diesel coverage expanded to include company-owned, private-use pick-ups and SUVs

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 6 2026 4:35 pm

On July 3, the government announced that it has expanded the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) to cover company-owned, private-use diesel vehicles, including SUVs and pick-up trucks, Bernama reports. According to domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, the expansion introduces a new category – Land Transport Sector (Company Private Use – SUVs and Pick-up Trucks) – under the SKDS framework.

He said that eligibility for the scheme will take effect from July 15, subject to approval and issuance of a fleet card. “To qualify, vehicles must be registered as business vehicles under the Company Private Use (AE) class/code in the road transport department’s (JPJ) My Sikap system,” he said.

“In addition, the business must be registered as a sole proprietorship or partnership with the companies commission of Malaysia (SSM) or the relevant local authority in Sabah and Sarawak,” he added, encouraging eligible business owners to submit their applications as soon as possible through the MySubsidi portal.

The newly introduced category covers company-owned SUVs and pick-up trucks registered under the AE usage code, while the existing SKDS covers goods transport vehicles, vans, lorries, buses, ambulances, taxis and other approved public transport vehicles.

The additions brings the total number of eligible vehicle types and usage categories under the control system on the whole to 35. Under the SKDS mechanism, subsidised diesel is priced at RM1.88 per litre for land public transport, and RM2.15 per litre for goods transport.

Armizan said the move, which complements existing coverage for public land transport as well as the consumer goods and logistics sectors, is aimed at extending targeted diesel subsidies to more micro and small businesses nationwide.

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