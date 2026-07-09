Toyota SYI Outrun 2026 – 7,500 runners and RM200k raised for the National Cancer Society of Malaysia

In Local News, Toyota / by Danny Tan / July 9 2026 10:47 am

Were you in Putrajaya last Sunday for the Toyota Start Your Impossible (SYI) Outrun 2026? Back for the fifth time, the annual charity run had 7,500 participants running in the 21 km half marathon, 10 km competitive run and the 5 km fun run. Best of all, the event raised RM200,000 in support of the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM).

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) said that the 2026 edition of Toyota Outrun saw strong take-up across its competitive distances, with 2,200 runners participating in the 10K and 1,800 runners doing the HM. The two competitive races offered a total prize pool of RM138,000 for the top 10 finishers across categories.

“What makes this fifth edition significant is the consistency of support behind it. Toyota SYI Outrun has become a mid-year run that Malaysians return to because it is accessible, positive and connected to a cause that continues to matter,” said Datuk Ravindran K, president of UMWT.

“For UMWT, this reflects the value of building community initiatives over time, where every edition strengthens participation, awareness and practical support for organisations such as NCSM. We are grateful to the runners, partners, supporters and volunteers who helped make this year’s event another meaningful milestone,” he added.

The event marked Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi’s first appearance at a UMWT event following the Johor-born para sprinter and Asian Para Games gold medallist’s official debut into the Global Team Toyota Athlete (GTTA) programme, Toyota’s global platform for athletes who embody the spirit of challenging limits and inspiring positive change beyond competition.

“Part of Toyota’s global Start Your Impossible initiative, Toyota SYI Outrun reflects UMWT’s commitment to building community platforms that encourage Malaysians to participate, stay active and support causes that matter. As the event marks its fifth edition, UMWT looks forward to strengthening the Outrun as a platform that continues to bring Malaysians together in support of NCSM and the wider community,” UMWT said in a statement.

How was your run? Yours truly did the 10K, and although I was in Putrajaya just last month for the Skechers Run (again for Score next week!), I found the route to be slightly more challenging than expected – the inclines didn’t just come from highway ramps. Managed to PB with a time of 57:57 and looking forward to next year’s Outrun – Putrajaya again or back to KL city? Well done Toyota for the good organisation and the generous contribution to a great cause!

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