In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 3 2026 12:53 pm

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There will be road closures in Putrajaya to make way for the Toyota Outrun 2026 event, which will happen this Sunday (July 5).

The race village and start/finish line will be at Dataran Wawasan; as such, roads in that area will be closed to traffic for the event set up. Dataran Wawasan (Persiaran Perdana) will be closed from 8pm Saturday night till noon on Sunday.

So, if you’re coming from Lebuh Bestari – Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman – Lebuh Wawasan, make a U-turn at the Lebuh Wawasan – Persiaran Perdana (PMO) traffic lights. Those coming from PMO can head to Jalan Tun Abdul Razak to avoid the main boulevard. Meanwhile, vehicles from Jalan P2t (MOF) can use Jalan Tun Hussein and Lebuh Bestari.

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Note that the running route spans across Putrajaya so drive safe and look out for runners, cones and safety marshals. If your route is blocked, inform the safety personnel before proceeding. Check out the visuals above for the road closures and race routes.

Runners, note that the flag-off times are 4.30 am for the half marathon, 5.30 am for the 10K and 7am for the 5km fun run. Race kit collection happens today and tomorrow at Sunway Nexis in Kota Damansara, 10am to 8pm. Here’s hoping that Toyota Outrun will return to the streets of KL next year. Anyway, good luck and may you PB!

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